Yes, 'American Idol' Judge Luke Bryan Has a Butt Tattoo, Among Other Ink

Friend and fellow country singer Jason Aldean spilled the beans about Luke’s NSFW tattoo in 2014, revealing that the Academy of Country Music Award winner’s rear end now bears the initials of his wife, Caroline Boyer .

Hawk-eyed American Idol viewers have surely spotted some of Luke Bryan ’s tattoos as the country singer serves as a judge on the ABC reality competition. But there’s one tattoo that fans will probably never see on screen: His butt tattoo.

“He was out on tour with me when he got it,” Jason told WQYK (per WYRK ). “You know, after you get a tattoo, when they start to heal, they itch, and you want to scratch it? Well, he kept complaining about it, and I was like, ‘What is wrong with you?’ And he told me he got a tattoo, and then proceeded to pull one of his ass cheeks out, and I could see her initials on it.”

Keep reading for details on other times this Georgia native went under that tattoo needle.