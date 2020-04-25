Luke Bryan Is Judging 'American Idol' From His Stunning Nashville Home

Unlike his fellow American Idol judges, Luke Bryan will not be judging the reality singing competition from the West Coast. Due to the social distancing requirements of the coronavirus, American Idol is shifting to a completely virtual format, which means Luke, along with Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will be critiquing the aspiring singers from their homes.

Now, while Lionel, Kety, and host Ryan Seacrest will be broadcasting from Los Angeles, Luke is sticking to his country roots and will be thousands of miles away in his house in Nashville.

Luke Bryan's Nashville home features a "party barn."

Source: Instagram

The "Play It Again" singer lives just outside of Nashville in rural Williamson County with his wife, Caroline Boyer, and their two sons Thomas and Tatum. Luke is probably also quarantining with his three nieces and nephews, who he adopted following the death of his sister Kelly and her husband in 2014.

However, there is more than enough room for the blended family in Luke's 10,000-square-foot house, which he named the Red Bird Farm in honor of his late sister. Sitting on 150 acres, the guesthouse alone has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a media room. But the main attraction is the party barn. Dubbed "Brett's Barn," the barn honors the couple's late niece, who passed away from a heart condition in 2017 at seven months old.

Source: Instagram

The 7,000-square-foot barn is used to host fundraisers for The Brett Boyer Foundation and houses a white pony named Kilo for Brett — among other animals including pigs and at least one donkey.