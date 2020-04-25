Luke Bryan Is Judging 'American Idol' From His Stunning Nashville Home

Luke Bryan Is Judging 'American Idol' From His Stunning Nashville HomeBy Anna Quintana
Unlike his fellow American Idol judges, Luke Bryan will not be judging the reality singing competition from the West Coast. Due to the social distancing requirements of the coronavirus, American Idol is shifting to a completely virtual format, which means Luke, along with Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will be critiquing the aspiring singers from their homes.
Now, while Lionel, Kety, and host Ryan Seacrest will be broadcasting from Los Angeles, Luke is sticking to his country roots and will be thousands of miles away in his house in Nashville.
And, TBH, we don't blame him.
Luke Bryan's Nashville home features a "party barn."
The "Play It Again" singer lives just outside of Nashville in rural Williamson County with his wife, Caroline Boyer, and their two sons Thomas and Tatum. Luke is probably also quarantining with his three nieces and nephews, who he adopted following the death of his sister Kelly and her husband in 2014.
However, there is more than enough room for the blended family in Luke's 10,000-square-foot house, which he named the Red Bird Farm in honor of his late sister.
Sitting on 150 acres, the guesthouse alone has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a media room. But the main attraction is the party barn. Dubbed "Brett's Barn," the barn honors the couple's late niece, who passed away from a heart condition in 2017 at seven months old.
The 7,000-square-foot barn is used to host fundraisers for The Brett Boyer Foundation and houses a white pony named Kilo for Brett — among other animals including pigs and at least one donkey.
"Sweet Brett, here's your pony! Her name is Kilo and she's perfectly perfect.," Lina wrote on Instagram. "We always knew we would find (for Brett) the perfect pony, but never thought she wouldn't be here to love it. If Brett were still with us, I imagine she and Ellen would braid and put little bows in her mane."
Before making the move to their compound, Luke and Lina lived in a 6,620 square-foot brick home with six bedrooms and three-car garage in Brentwood, TN.
Luke Bryan also has a beach-front house in Florida.
The Bryan family has a vacation home in Santa Rosa, which they named "Snowman" in honor of Luke's brother Chris, who passed away when the country superstar was just 19 years old.
Snowman is a golf term referring to when someone an eight on a single hole, a nickname Chris earned for his sub-par skills.
"This is where Luke and I can actually relax and not run 100 miles per hour,” Luke's wife told Traditional Home of the property in northwest Florida. “Typically, all five kids are here with us. There is nothing better. And Luke can fish all day, which makes him the happiest man on the Gulf."
The four-story beachfront property will probably be the family's first stop when social distancing rules are lifted and they can leave their Nashville abode.