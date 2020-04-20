Ryan Seacrest Is Definitely a Household Name, but How Did He Become One?

Ryan was born on Dec. 24, 1974, in Atlanta, Ga. From a young age, he showed interest in broadcasting. “Instead of playing with G.I. Joes or cowboys and Indians, he'd always have a little microphone and do shows in the house,” his mom said in an interview from 2002 .

While in high school, Ryan won an internship at 94.1 WSTR-FM, an Atlanta radio station. While he interned there, radio personality Tom Sullivan showed Ryan the ropes.

One day, another broadcaster called in sick, and Tom put Ryan on the air for his first-ever broadcast. “Ryan and I became friends,” Tom says on his website. “I saw the same passion and talent for broadcasting in Ryan that I had in myself.” Soon, Ryan took over the weekend overnight shift at the station.

After graduating high school, Ryan studied journalism at the University of Georgia. He kept up the radio show, too, broadcasting from a local station.