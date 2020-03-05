We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Ryan Seacrest Is Probably Worth Way More Money Than You Thought

Ryan Seacrest is on television just about every single day due to all of his different television gigs, so it's no surprise that he's worth a pretty penny. The 45-year-old is most known for his roles on American Idol and Live with Kelly and Ryan, but he's also a producer and entrepreneur. That said, we've looked into Ryan's salary and net worth, and based on our findings, the numbers are quite impressive.

What is Ryan Seacrest's salary?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ryan's annual salary is a whopping $75 million. Based on that, his net worth rings in at a bold $430 million. 

Ryan, who's arguably one of the busiest men in Hollywood, makes his money a few different ways. First off, he's been a co-host to Kelly Ripa on Live with Kelly and Ryan for nearly three years. On top of that, he's been the host of the hit reality singing competition American Idol since its premiere in 2002, amounting to 17 seasons, which is obviously a lot of cash in his pocket.