Ryan Seacrest Is Probably Worth Way More Money Than You Thought

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ryan's annual salary is a whopping $75 million. Based on that, his net worth rings in at a bold $430 million.

Ryan, who's arguably one of the busiest men in Hollywood, makes his money a few different ways. First off, he's been a co-host to Kelly Ripa on Live with Kelly and Ryan for nearly three years. On top of that, he's been the host of the hit reality singing competition American Idol since its premiere in 2002, amounting to 17 seasons, which is obviously a lot of cash in his pocket.