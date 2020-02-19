We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Ryan Seacrest Sparks Engagement Rumors — Is the TV Personality Finally Set to Wed?

Between his stint on Live With Kelly and Ryan every weekday and his ever-so-popular hosting gig since the recent return of American Idol Sunday nights on FOX, Ryan Seacrest has been in the spotlight more and more recently. Since the 45-year-old is on television nearly every day of the week, it's no surprise that rumors are always swirling about his personal life... especially his love life. That said, the latest to circulate is the question of whether or not the TV personality got engaged.

Did Ryan Seacrest get engaged?

If Ryan got engaged, he's successfully keeping it a secret from the public as of now. However, even though it was unclear at one point if he was still with his on-and-off girlfriend Shayna Taylor, a recent Instagram post proved they're back together and seemingly better than ever.

The model took to the social media platform to post a sweet Valentine's Day tribute to Ryan, but if you take a close look at the photo, you'll see that she's posing without a ring on her ring finger, which means they probably aren't engaged.