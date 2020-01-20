We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Kelly Ripa Reveals She Quit Drinking and Has Been Sober for 2 Years

Kelly Ripa shocked fans on her hit talk show Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday, January 20. During the episode, she revealed that she quit drinking while talking about 2019 wine sales with her co-host, Ryan Seacrest. While fans of Kelly know that she really values a healthy diet and exercise, it seems not everyone knew she took her wellness passion as far as not drinking alcohol. Or was Kelly just joking? Now, everyone is curious: Why did Kelly Ripa quit drinking? Scroll down to find out here!

Why did Kelly Ripa quit drinking?

Kelly actually didn't reveal why she quit drinking during the segment, however, she did say that it happened back in 2017 when her former co-host Michael Strahan left and her new co-host, Ryan, started. Understandably, that was a very stressful time in Kelly's life, so we're not completely surprised that she decided to make a change.

"They’re saying that Americans bought less wine last year. It’s the first drop in a quarter of a century," she said on the show. "Now, I believe this is because I quit drinking, that I caused this dip. I have influenced the market."