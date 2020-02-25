We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Does Ryan Seacrest Have Kids? Here's Why Fans Think He's a Dad

First, rumors were swirling that Ryan Seacrest got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, and now, there are theories floating around that he has kids. The TV personality, most known for his roles on Live With Kelly and Ryan and American Idol, is pretty good at keeping his personal life under wraps, but based on the fact that he's recently shared photos of a baby girl all over his Instagram, many can't help but think he's a dad. Scroll down to find out if Ryan has kids!

Does Ryan Seacrest have kids?

No, Ryan Seacrest does not have any kids. The 45-year-old has been under the microscope lately with suspicions that he's a dad because he often shares photos of a baby girl on his Instagram. But so it turns out, that isn't his child... it's actually his niece, Flora. 

In late 2018, Ryan became an uncle to Flora, his sister Meredith's daughter. "Her name is Flora Marie, that’s the happy family," he said while holding up a picture of her with her parents on Live at the time. "I can’t even look at it it makes me cry."