Does Ryan Seacrest Have Kids? Here's Why Fans Think He's a Dad

No, Ryan Seacrest does not have any kids. The 45-year-old has been under the microscope lately with suspicions that he's a dad because he often shares photos of a baby girl on his Instagram. But so it turns out, that isn't his child... it's actually his niece, Flora.

In late 2018, Ryan became an uncle to Flora, his sister Meredith's daughter. "Her name is Flora Marie, that’s the happy family," he said while holding up a picture of her with her parents on Live at the time. "I can’t even look at it it makes me cry."