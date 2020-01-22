Robert De Niro Has Six Kids — Meet Them All Here!

Drena is Robert's eldest child and daughter, though she's not his biological kid. He adopted her in 1976 when he married her mother and his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, so she took his last name then. Drena is also an actress and filmmaker with roles in When They See Us, A Star Is Born, The Intern, New Year's Eve, Joy, Wag the Dog, Showtime, Great Expectations, and more. Before she began acting, she was a DJ, model, and fashion consultant.

She currently lives in NYC with her teenage son, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, 15, and is not married.