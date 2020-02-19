We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
When Guy Fieri Isn't Eating His Way Around America, He's a Dad to Two Kids

By

You may know Guy Fieri from his many shows on Food Network, but when the 52-year-old isn't eating his way through America on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives, or hosting the cooking competition series Guy's Grocery Games, he's at home with his two sons. The proud dad married his wife, Lori Fieri, in 1995, and the two have since welcomed two children together. 

The boys are always featured on their famous father's Instagram account, so it's about time we learned all about them. Scroll down to meet Guy's kids! 

Hunter Fieri, 23

Hunter Fieri was born on Aug. 7, 1996, which was the same year that Guy opened up his first restaurant, California Pasta Grill. Sweetly enough, it seems Hunter is following in his famous dad's footsteps by taking on a career in food. 

Just like his father, Hunter attended the University of Las Vegas, Nevada, and graduated in 2019. However, he didn't just go there because his father did... he liked their program. "I chose to go to school at UNLV because it's one of the best places for hospitality. That’s why I wanted to go there," he told Delish.