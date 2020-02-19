When Guy Fieri Isn't Eating His Way Around America, He's a Dad to Two Kids

You may know Guy Fieri from his many shows on Food Network, but when the 52-year-old isn't eating his way through America on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives, or hosting the cooking competition series Guy's Grocery Games, he's at home with his two sons. The proud dad married his wife, Lori Fieri, in 1995, and the two have since welcomed two children together.

The boys are always featured on their famous father's Instagram account, so it's about time we learned all about them. Scroll down to meet Guy's kids!