Guy Fieri Is Super Close With Nephew Jules Fieri, but Who Is Jules’s Actual Father?

In 2011, Food Network star Guy Fieri tragically lost his sister Morgan Fieri to metastatic melanoma. At the time, Morgan was 39; however, she had been battling cancer since age 4.

Guy absolutely loved his sister and was inspired by her story. He teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and would frequently invite families affected by cancer to his show tapings. However, Guy didn't just lose his sister. Morgan was survived by her son Jules, who you may have seen appear on Guy's Grocery Games.