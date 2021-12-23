Guy Fieri Is Super Close With Nephew Jules Fieri, but Who Is Jules’s Actual Father?By Kelly Corbett
Dec. 22 2021
In 2011, Food Network star Guy Fieri tragically lost his sister Morgan Fieri to metastatic melanoma. At the time, Morgan was 39; however, she had been battling cancer since age 4.
Guy absolutely loved his sister and was inspired by her story. He teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and would frequently invite families affected by cancer to his show tapings. However, Guy didn't just lose his sister. Morgan was survived by her son Jules, who you may have seen appear on Guy's Grocery Games.
Believe it or not, there's actually been a lot of confusion surrounding Guy's relationship with Jules. Some folks believe that Guy was given custody of Jules following Morgan's death and acts as his father. However, that is not the case. Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about Jules Fieri, Guy's relationship with Jules, and who Jules's biological father actually is.
Who is Jules Fieri?
Just to review, Jules Fieri is the son of the late Morgan Fieri. He was born in 1999 and is currently 22 years old. Guy Fieri is his uncle. Guy seems to have a very close relationship with Jules. Below, they're seen fishing together.
What exactly happened to Jules Fieri after his mother Morgan died?
Morgan, who was openly gay at the time of her death, was survived by partner Annie Antepara as well as Jules, who was then 11. As it turns out, Annie was not one of Jules's legal guardians and could not take him in. Morgan had actually given birth to Jules in a former relationship she had with a man.
OK, so who is Jules Fieri's biological father?
There are very few details available about Jules's birth. However, we do know he was born to mom Morgan Fieri and dad Dain Pape. Morgan was allegedly in a relationship with Dain at the time, according to Marathi.TV.
It's unknown when they broke up and if Dain still continued to be an active part of his son's life. However, Morgan appeared to be Jules's main guardian.
Who got custody of Jules Fieri?
When Morgan passed away, a custody dispute broke out over Jules. His grandparents (aka Morgan and Guy's parents) had originally taken him into their care. However, dad Dain Pape demanded full custody of his son, according to TMZ.
Guy's parents argued that Dain was not fit to parent, as he was "living out of his motor home" and had no income. But unfortunately for the Fieri family, the judge took Dain's side and gave him full custody of Jules.
When the judge ruled this, Guy ironically started making headlines as he had taken Jules on vacation to a remote lake with no phone service. It's unclear how this was resolved, but it was official that Dain had become Jules's legal guardian in 2011.
What is Guy Fieri's relationship with Jules Fieri like today?
Despite the fact that Guy's family lost custody of Jules, they all appear to have a good relationship with him. He is seen in many family photos posted on Guy's Instagram.
Jules also appears to be close with Guy's two sons, Ryder and Hunter.
