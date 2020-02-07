15 Little-Known Facts About Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri, celebrity chef, Food Network star, and perennial flaming bowling shirt wearer, is undoubtedly a giant success in the food TV realm. But his existence tends to elicit strong reactions from people. He's been called one of the most hated celebrity chefs of all time, and people love to hate on his signature style, which is admittedly, quite bold.

But there's also a lot about Guy Fieri that you probably don't know. He's not just the Mayor of Flavortown. He's a whole person with nuances as varied as the height of the spikes in his gelled hair. So here are a bunch of fascinating facts about Guy Fieri that you might not know because they don't always come up when you're watching him shove burgers into his face on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.