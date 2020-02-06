We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Geoffrey Zakarian On His Adorable Relationship With Food Network Co-Hosts and Future Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Professional chefs, amateur cooks, and food porn addicts across the globe might recognize Geoffrey Zakarian from various TV shows on the Food Network — he currently co-hosts The Kitchen, owns two restaurants (with a few more on the way!), and is about to start hosting a brand new podcast series with iHeartRadio. Needless to say, Geoffrey is doing it all.

Distractify was able to catch up with the culinary master and TV personality to discuss everything he loves about working on the beloved Food Network series, the best meal he's ever made on the show, and what some of his more latest projects entail, so stay tuned for all of the ~delicious details.~