Ryan Seacrest Is Quite the Family Man off Camera

You may know Ryan Seacrest from shows like American Idol and Live With Kelly and Ryan, but when the 45-year-old isn't working hard on the small screen, it's likely that you'll find him spending time with his family. While he's not married and does not have kids of his own yet, we often get to see him enjoying life with his immediate family on his social media account instead. Here's everything we know about his family!

Does Ryan Seacrest have a family?

Yes, Ryan Seacrest's immediate family consists of his mother, father, sister, brother-in-law, and niece, and by the looks of his social media, he's very close with his gang. His parents' names are Gary and Constance Seacrest, and they've been together since the 1960s. The duo adorably celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary earlier this year!

Gary and Constance (who has appeared on Live! and On Air With Ryan Seacrest in the past!) grew up within miles of each other in Southern Pennsylvania and began dating in the late 1960s, they once told the Wall Street Journal. They raised their children in Dunwoody, Ga., where Vietnam War vet Gary practiced law and Constance was a stay-at-home mom.

The two are extremely supportive of Ryan's career today, and gushed over how successful their little boy is in a past interview. "It becomes surreal," his father told WSJ. “We used to think, ‘Isn’t that cute; isn’t that nice.’ The transition was just something that we never envisioned." And Ryan looks up to his parents equally as much. In fact, when speaking to why he has yet to tie the knot, he admitted his parents have displayed the ideal kind of love to him over the years.

"I did get close and I didn’t do it and it was the right move," he shared in 2017. "But I love the idea of marriage because my parents have been married for 47 years." Sweetly enough, Ryan has also shared photos of his folks hanging out with him and his girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, on different occasions, which proves she fits in great with his family (which is obviously important to him!).

Source: Instagram

Ryan is one of two, as he has an older sister named Meredith whom he adores. In fact, he served as the "Man of Honor" at her wedding to Jimmy Leach a few years back in 2016! Meredith is the Executive Director and COO of The Ryan Seacrest Foundation, while her husband and Ryan's brother-in-law serves as the VP of International Sales for TOMS Shoes, according to his LinkedIn.

Perhaps the cutest member of Ryan's family, however, is Meredith and Jimmy's daughter and Ryan's niece, Flora. She was born in December 2018, and ever since, Ryan has been kind enough to share adorable photos of the little girl all over his Instagram page. In fact, many fans have mistaken her for his daughter before!