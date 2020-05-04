Luke Bryan's Bandaged Fingers Caused a Stir During the 'American Idol' Broadcast

The night also consisted of video chats between judges Luke Bryan , Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie, as well as several guest mentors, including Stevie Wonder. But during Luke’s convo with fellow country crooner Darius Rucker, some viewers had trouble focusing on the Hootie & the Blowfish singer’s helpful advice.

On May 3, American Idol aired its second at-home episode amid the COVID-19 pandemic, featuring the top 11 contestants performing remotely from all across the country.

Luke’s followers immediately noticed a pair of bandages wrapped around the father of two’s middle and ring fingers on his right hand, which naturally led to a flood of questions on the 43-year-old’s social media pages.

A third individual asked, "Are you working too hard on the farm?" while a fourth one teased, "Too much #handwashing?" We’re just happy Luke still has all of his fingers!

"Picking the guitar usually does that!" one viewer noted, which is certainly a plausible explanation given that Luke is right-handed. Another follower mused, "maybe it’s all the gardening he’s doing like always."

We don’t know for sure why the musician is sporting a couple of Band-Aids since he has yet to comment on the many fan queries, but a handful of Twitter and Instagram users offered up a few theories.

The CMA Award winner has his wife’s initial tattooed on his left ring finger.

Not only are Luke’s fingers vital to his profession, but the songwriter also has an important letter inked below his wedding ring. The "C" stands for his wife, Caroline Boyer, whom he’s been married to since 2006.

Source: Getty Images

The couple first started dating in college, but went their separate ways for nearly six years before reconnecting at a bar in Statesboro, Ga. Luke was smitten from the get-go and knew he’d end up marrying Caroline. "It took me eight seconds to figure it out — and it took her about eight years to figure it out," he quipped in a 2013 interview with The Boot. "I had to drink a lot before I could go talk to her, but I did. Somehow I managed to ease over there and be somewhat charming."

Caroline previously told People magazine that the pair ultimately became an item because of her. "He was always a gentleman. We hung out as friends first and he never made a move on me. I kissed him first!" she shared. "He was always so scared of making a girl feel uncomfortable, he wouldn’t cross a line." Luke and Caroline have since welcomed sons Thomas ("Bo") and Tatum, and in 2014, became the guardians of their nephew, Til, and nieces, Jordan and Kris, following the death of Luke’s brother-in-law — seven years after the sudden passing of his older sister, Kelly.

Source: Instagram

"We never thought twice about it," Caroline said of bringing the three kids into their home. "You know, it was never something that [Luke] and I had to sit down and talk about. 'Should we take this on?' We just did that." Luke admitted that the biggest adjustment for him was finding an appropriate balance with Til, who was 13 years old when his dad died. "I woke up one day and I’m raising a teen," the Nashville resident explained at the time.