Here's What Lauren Spencer-Smith From 'American Idol' Is up to Right Now

Here's What Lauren Spencer-Smith From 'American Idol' Is up to Right NowBy Gina Vaynshteyn
Updated
On May 3, the top 10 are set to perform live (remotely) on American Idol, and Ryan Seacrest will host from afar. The format is something to get used to for sure, but as they say: The show must go on!
One of the contestants we're definitely rooting for is 16-year-old Canadian Lauren Smith-Spencer, who has come such a long way since the first episode. Even though she's had to perform remotely lately, Lauren said that the experience has been "absolutely amazing."
Lauren told MyComoxValleyNow, "I've made so many friendships and met so many amazing people and had so much fun. There is never a dull moment when we're on set. I would recommend the experience to anybody if they asked."
When asked about how the COVID-19 crisis has impacted and changed how contestants perform, Lauren explained, "So we have three takes and our second one was our vocal tape, so if you messed up, or you fall over ... anything, that was your take. And then we had different camera angles that were set up for some other shots."
Last Sunday's performance wowed not only viewers, but the judges as well. Performing at her lakeside Vancouver home, Lauren sang Jessie J's "Mamma Knows Best." She was dressed to the nines, with a glam dress and makeup done like she was performing in front of a huge, live crowd. (If you loved Lauren's performance, hopefully you voted for her!)
Where's Lauren Spencer-Smith now?
Lauren just posted a video of herself and her signature ponytail on Instagram in what looks to be her kitchen. "Tune in to @americanidol tonight to find out if i made the top 10!!!!" she captioned the shot. So most likely, she's still at her lakeside home in Vancouver — social distancing from the safety of her home like people are continuing to do across the globe.
And even though she's quarantined just like the rest of us, that's not stopping her from promoting her music on social media. On Twitter, she urged fans to download all her singles on her website.
Download now! https://t.co/MwUZ1TUrzV— Lauren Spencer-Smith (@iamlaurenmusic) May 3, 2020
She's also been going Live on Instagram to keep her fans engaged.
The Season 18 finale airs sooner than you might think — on May 17, to be exact. That's when viewers will finally see who becomes this season's American Idol winner. (Just, you know, in a complete different way than in years past.)
Regardless if Lauren ends up all the way on the singing competition, appearing on the show has already been good to the aspiring vocal artist. That's because the contestant has managed to amass 144,000 Instagram followers during this season. Not to mention, she's seriously talented.
Be sure to tune into American Idol tonight at 8 p.m. (ET) on ABC to see whether Lauren is among the top 10. Because whatever happens, she's already a star in our eyes — and also in the eyes of her dedicated Instagram followers.