Here's What Lauren Spencer-Smith From 'American Idol' Is up to Right Now

On May 3, the top 10 are set to perform live (remotely) on American Idol, and Ryan Seacrest will host from afar. The format is something to get used to for sure, but as they say: The show must go on! One of the contestants we're definitely rooting for is 16-year-old Canadian Lauren Smith-Spencer, who has come such a long way since the first episode. Even though she's had to perform remotely lately, Lauren said that the experience has been "absolutely amazing."

Source: Instagram

Lauren told MyComoxValleyNow, "I've made so many friendships and met so many amazing people and had so much fun. There is never a dull moment when we're on set. I would recommend the experience to anybody if they asked." When asked about how the COVID-19 crisis has impacted and changed how contestants perform, Lauren explained, "So we have three takes and our second one was our vocal tape, so if you messed up, or you fall over ... anything, that was your take. And then we had different camera angles that were set up for some other shots."

Last Sunday's performance wowed not only viewers, but the judges as well. Performing at her lakeside Vancouver home, Lauren sang Jessie J's "Mamma Knows Best." She was dressed to the nines, with a glam dress and makeup done like she was performing in front of a huge, live crowd. (If you loved Lauren's performance, hopefully you voted for her!)