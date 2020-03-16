'American Idol' Hopefuls Better Start Saving – The Cost of Auditioning for 'Idol'

If you think you've got what it takes to land one of the coveted spots on the next season of American Idol, you might want to check your bank account first. While winners of the show have gone on to make millions (like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood), payment while you're competing isn't always guaranteed, creating a clear hurdle for some who want to audition for the show.

So who exactly pays for American Idol contestants to go to Hollywood?