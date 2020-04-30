Jay Is Basically the Punching Bag on 'The Challenge: Total Madness'

This season of The Challenge might as well change its subtitle to The One Where Everyone Hates Jay, because Jay Starrett has been the brunt of more than one elimination round already. As a rookie player, he has been repeatedly forced to prove himself and because he has come out on top each time, at this point, it's a little much.

So when he seemed seriously injured at the end of the April 29 episode of The Challenge: Total Madness, it seemed like it might be the thing to take him out of the season for good. It would be an end to an already tumultuous season for him. But after already proving himself more than capable of taking on different opponents in elimination competitions, it would be a disappointing end for him, and so soon in the season.

Warning: spoilers ahead for the end of The Challenge: Total Madness.