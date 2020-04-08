'Survivor' Alum Jay Starrett Joins the Cast of MTV's 'The Challenge'

MTV’s The Challenge: Total Madness is one of the most brutal competition shows on television, and this season is slated to be one of the most intense ever. The 35th season of the show will have contestants competing individually, as opposed to being in teams, like they have done in the past.

Out of the 28 contestants who will live in a real-life Cold War bunker in Prague, 21 are former Challenge competitors, and the other seven are rookies to the show. Among the rookies is player Jay Starrett, but unlike the other first-timers, this isn’t Jay’s first reality competition show.

Jay is actually a Survivor alum who competed on Survivor: Millennials vs Gen X. Although he was underestimated in the beginning of the game, Jay proved himself a worthy adversary when it came to strategy and game play. And with all the similarities between The Challenge and Survivor, audiences are eager to know more about this player and what he’ll be bringing to the table.

Source: cbs

Jay Starrett is a Florida native who loves his mom above everything else. According to his Survivor bio, Jay was born Justin Starrett in Florida and is 30 years old. He grew up Fort Lauderdale, where he attended Florida Atlantic University and before making his reality TV debut on Survivor, Jay worked as a real estate agent. Jay is of Peruvian descent on his mom’s side, and was very close to his mom growing up. He has said that she’s his hero, and credits his mom with teaching him to have strength and persevere, no matter what. View this post on Instagram TJ's elimination twist stuns the Challengers and flips the game on its head! #TheChallenge35 A post shared by The Challenge (@challengemtv) on Apr 5, 2020 at 8:31am PDT Though she went through 10 brain aneurysms, divorces and other health issues, Jay’s mom always woke up smiling and had a positive attitude for her kids. It’s clear that Jay’s adorably obsessed with his mom. He constantly posts pictures of the two of them just hanging out and having a good time together.