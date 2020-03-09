'Survivor' Contestants Make a Bunch of Money Even if They *Don’t* Win

Everyone who competes on Survivor wants the same thing: to win! There are plenty of reasons why (fame, bragging rights, etc.), but the big one is obviously money. Who wouldn’t want $1 million hanging out in their bank account? For Season 40 (Winners at War), the stakes are even higher because the prize is actually $2 million! But what you may not know is that winning the game isn’t the only way to bring home some cold, hard cash. Do Survivor contestants get paid? You bet they do!