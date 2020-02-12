'Survivor' Richard Hatch Says He Was Invited to Season 40 — and Then Uninvited

In a video Richard posted to YouTube , he said that he had been invited to participate in Season 40. He claims to have dropped out of the final semester of his Ph.D. program in order to compete. But everything changed two days before he was supposed to fly out for the show. “I got a call saying things had been paused, and I've never heard from them since,” he said.

He thinks the timing more than likely coincides with the sexual harassment incidents that occurred during Season 39. Speaking to Us Weekly, Jeff Probst said that including Richard in Season 40 would seem inappropriate. “We were in a different time and different culture back then and we would never let him run a challenge naked now,” he said, presumably referencing the incident with Sue. “Looking back on it, it just didn’t seem to fit. It’s not a slam against Richard Hatch. He’s just being Richard Hatch.”