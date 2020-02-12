We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
'Survivor' Richard Hatch Says He Was Invited to Season 40 — and Then Uninvited

If you’ve been watching Survivor since the beginning, then you know about Richard Hatch. Actually, even if you’ve never seen a single episode of Survivor, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of him. Richard was the very first winner of Survivor way back in 2000. He stood out for being a true strategist (he created the series’ first-ever alliance)... and also for spending most of his time on the island completely naked.

But Richard’s experiences after ‘Survivor’ have been quite varied, to say the least. His constant nudity during the show is actually one of the least shocking details about his life. Here’s what happened to Richard Hatch from Survivor.