Here’s Everyone Who’s Competing in ‘Survivor: Winners at War’

Kim Spradlin-Wolfe – One World (Season 24)

In addition to winning the $1 million prize for One World, Kim was named the Sprint “Player of the Season” by fan vote and awarded an additional $100,000. Maybe she’ll be adding more money to her coffers after Season 40!

Denise Stapley – Philippines (Season 25)

Denise, a certified sex therapist, became the oldest female Survivor winner at age 41. She’s also the only Survivor player in history who has attended every single Tribal Council in a season.