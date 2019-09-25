Is Boston Rob from 'Survivor' Still Married? It Looks Like He Found True Love

Survivor: Island of the Idols premieres tonight on CBS, and a special Survivor cast member is returning: Boston Rob Mariano. He'll be coming back in Season 39, where he and Sandra Diaz-Twice are going spend 39 whole days on an island as mentors to the 20 contestants. While fans are excited about the duo, some of us are wondering whether Boston Rob is still married. As you probably know, Rob and his wife Amber Brkich met on the show in 2003.

So, are Rob and Amber still married? First of all, Rob and Amber have the best love story of all Survivor time. They met on Season 8, Survivor: All-Stars. They were each other's sidekicks throughout the season. When Rob won the final immunity challenge, he melted everyone's hearts by choosing Amber to go with him into Final Two. During the finale, Rob proposed to her, and obviously she said yes. And yes, they've been together ever since.



Rob and Amber have been married for 14 years, and it sounds like they're still going strong! Rob and Amber got married in 2005 in the Bahamas. Luckily, Survivor fans got to experience the wedding on TV — there was a two-hour special on CBS called Rob and Amber Get Married. They also starred in a reality TV show in 2006 called Rob and Amber: Against the Odds. It was all about Rob's focus on poker. Suffice it to say, the show only lasted one season. But it was still cute!

The couple is currently doing great. Rob and Amber have four children: Lucia, Carina, Adelina, and Isabetta. They currently live in Pensacola, Florida.

Has Boston Rob ever won Survivor? Rob won Survivor: Redemption Island in 2011. He beat finalists Phillip Sheppard and Natalie Tenerelli. The serial Survivor contestant has been on the show four times, so fans were really excited when he finally won. Rob got to take home $1 million, along with a $100,000 fan favorite award. While he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter, that Survivor: Redemption Island would be his last time competing, clearly he couldn't help himself!

Back in 2003, when Rob competed with Amber, she actually won over him!

What's Boston Rob's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rob is worth $1.3 million dollars. Remember — he won a season of Survivor and made $1.1 million. He's also about to go on another season of Survivor and will probably make a lot more, since he'll be a mentor (versus competing). Rob has also been on The Amazon Race and starred in a wedding special, along with a "spinoff" show with Amber. It wouldn't even be that shocking if he's worth more than $1.3 million.