Boston Rob and Amber Are Still Together — and Have Four Daughters!

After 40 seasons, Survivor has paved the way for plenty of blossoming careers in reality TV and has even sparked some romances. But probably the most iconic Survivor couple of all time is Amber Brkich and Rob Mariano. The pair met on the show in 2003 and quickly became allies, finding themselves as the two finalists of their season.

But before the final votes were read to reveal who would win (and take home the million-dollar prize), Rob proposed to Amber on live television.

The iconic couple is still going strong and has since introduced their kids to the franchise that brought them together. Here's what the couple has been up to since their season.