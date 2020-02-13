We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
jeff-probst-1581614528656.jpg
Source: CBS

The 'Survivor' Season 40 Returning Cast Members Are Back in a Familiar Setting

By

If you take anything away from reality TV, it should probably be that a show like Survivor will never go away. That's not a bad thing by any means, but after more than 20 years on the air, it's a wonder how the show has managed to stay fresh, entice new and dedicated fans alike, and remain as relevant as it is. Season 40 of Survivor is already doing just that with a cast full of returning contestants and a filming location to die for. 

What is the 'Survivor' Season 40 filming location?

Like the seven consecutive seasons before it, Survivor Season 40 was filmed in Fiji. In fact, Season 40 marks the ninth season overall that the show was filmed in the tropical location. In the past, the show has taken its contestants to places like China, Brazil, and even Kenya, but Fiji is an obvious favorite for the show's producers.