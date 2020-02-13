We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Who's 'Survivor' Host Jeff Probst's Wife?

By this point, Jeff Probst is basically an icon. The host (and executive producer) of all 39 seasons of Survivor is known for making the show what it is, and he couldn't do it without his sass, go-to button-down shirt, and of course, his wife. The 58-year-old is married to Lisa Ann Russell, but this isn't his first marriage or relationship. Jeff was married to psychotherapist Shelly Wright from 1996-2001 and also dated a former Survivor contestant before meeting Lisa Ann.

First: Who's Lisa Ann Russell?

The 47-year-old former model and actress was born in Sterling, Illinois, but moved to California to pursue her dream of modeling and acting. Lisa Ann modeled for Revlon before she attended college. After, she made a guest appearance on Saved by the Bell: The College Years in 1993. She's had small roles in (small) movies like Twisted Love (1995), and Sinbad: The Battle of the Dark Knights (1998). Later in 2013, she appeared on The Jeff Probst Show.