Let's Just Say Jeff Probst Has Enough Money to Buy His Own Survivor Island

In a Talks at Google conversation with former Survivor cast member Dean Kowalski , Jeff said he “really wanted to do something that had storytelling in it.” Prior to getting the job as host of Survivor, Jeff had primarily been offered dating game shows.

One day while driving on the 405, Jeff heard Survivor creator Mark Burnett on the radio talking about the new show. He thought, “That’s what I’m meant for.” During his meeting with Mark, Jeff excitedly said, “I’m a student of the human condition. I’m a writer. I’ve been in therapy. I get this show.” At the time, Jeff had no money left. He didn’t hear back for several months, but, as we know, it all worked out. And Jeff has come a long way from those days.