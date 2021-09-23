Watching ‘Survivor’ Just Became More Fun With the New "Game Within the Game"By Katie Garrity
Sep. 23 2021, Published 12:18 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 1 of Survivor 41.
When it comes to professional sports, fans love to get in on the action. While many spectators like to join in on fantasy leagues, reality TV has started to figure out their own way to get their viewers excited and interacting with their shows.
For its latest season, legendary CBS show Survivor has announced a new "Game Within the Game" that audience members can play. So, how do you join in on the action? We have all the details below!
How can audiences play the “Game Within the Game”?
Survivor 41 kicked off with Jeff Probst welcoming viewers back after the show’s two-year hiatus and promising that this season, Survivor is going to be all about fun. And by fun, Jeff means that there will be a whole bunch of new twists and turns that keeps players on their toes and viewers on the edge of their seat.
In his introductory remarks, Jeff also invited fans to become more active participants in this season, as co-conspirators in the game rather than passive viewers. He went on to explain two new twists: the “Beware Advantage” for players on the island and the "Game Within the Game" for fans at home.
“We have something brand new that is specifically designed for younger, future Survivor players,” Jeff said, before going on to explain the Game Within the Game. Each week, audiences will have to find a hidden rebus puzzle somewhere in the episode, solve it, and submit their answers online.
What was the first clue for the Game Within the Game?
The first clue for the Game Within the Game appeared during Episode 1's Immunity Challenge. Viewers caught a glimpse of a board with symbols hung on some scaffolding, along with a link to go to online.
Going to the website for Survivor’s Game Within the Game, fans can click to see the image again and then submit the answer once they’ve solved the puzzle.
The answer for this week’s rebus puzzle is “Day One Alliance.” Once you send in your answer, you receive the letters "o,t,e, and v" for a word scramble and a video of Jeff pops up to explain the next steps.
“All right, nicely done. You’re on the board,” Jeff says. Solving the rebus puzzle will give players a word puzzle to figure out but, Jeff explains, it’s important to do the word puzzle as soon as possible. “Put a clock on it. Imagine there are 10 other players. They’re trying to solve it too and you want to solve it first.”
Jeff also says that once you complete the word puzzle, he will “see you for your strategy test,” so it looks like that the Game Within the Game will test audiences just as the real Survivor does with its players.
All that to say, "Survivors Ready? Go!"
