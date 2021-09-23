Watching ‘Survivor’ Just Became More Fun With the New "Game Within the Game"

The first clue for the Game Within the Game appeared during Episode 1's Immunity Challenge. Viewers caught a glimpse of a board with symbols hung on some scaffolding, along with a link to go to online.

Going to the website for Survivor’s Game Within the Game, fans can click to see the image again and then submit the answer once they’ve solved the puzzle.

The answer for this week’s rebus puzzle is “Day One Alliance.” Once you send in your answer, you receive the letters "o,t,e, and v" for a word scramble and a video of Jeff pops up to explain the next steps.