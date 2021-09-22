'Survivor' Might Be the Most Dangerous Reality Show, but Is It the Most Deadly?

When we think of grueling reality television competitions, no show is more iconic than Survivor . On air since 2000, Survivor and its host, Jeff Probst , have become part of the American lexicon. Now, Survivor 41 is finally here after the longest Survivor hiatus since 2000, and the show is more popular than ever as fans, both new and old, caught up on the first 40 seasons while in quarantine.

So, at the height of its rejuvenated popularity, many fans are trying to remember if anyone has ever died on Survivor.

The answer may be surprising!