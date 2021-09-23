'Survivor 41' Already Serves a Major Twist With a Double Elimination in the Premiere (SPOILERS)

To win, one has to form connections with fellow players and seem genuine while still vying for the million-dollar prize. But Survivor 41 is especially unique in that instead of the traditional 39 days of survival, contestants have only 26 days to get to the end.

One of the things that makes Survivor so lovable is that it’s not just a game of surviving the wilderness but also about surviving socially and strategically.

This means that eliminations happen faster and more abundantly. Every week, at least one tribe (Survivor 41 starts with three tribes of six people), votes off at least one person. But with Survivor, we never know what’s going to happen, and the premiere of this season proves that. So who was voted off Survivor in the premiere episode of Season 41?

Who was the latest person to get voted off the island in ‘Survivor 41’?

Well, the premiere serves us up with many twists and surprises. But the most exciting thing is that in Week 1, we get not one, but two tribal councils. Yes, two of the three tribes are forced to each vote off a member of their tribe after only three days of getting to know each other. In the past, when there were three tribes, two would win immunity. But in Survivor 41, the rules are going out the window.

The tribe that wins immunity in the premiere is surprisingly the Luvu tribe. Despite being behind physically throughout the entire challenge, they come out on top with the puzzle. We love a good underdog story, so we’re definitely not mad about this. So this means that both Yase and Ua would be going to tribal council, and it’s safe to say that at least one would be a doozy.

The Yase tribal council is relatively straightforward: Abraham runs his mouth at camp trying to get Tiffany out just to “keep the tribe strong,” but that’s a very “classic Survivor” way to play. Everyone on Yase bonds well with Tiffany, and Evvie especially wants to keep her around because she trusts her, so she makes it happen. So who’s the next on the chopping block? Abraham, of course. He leaves shocked, but graciously.

