The "Shot-in-the-Dark" Is Still in 'Survivor,' and Fans Have Opinions

While Survivor fans have mixed feelings about it, many enjoy the little extra tension at tribal council. If it works, that could create a fun situation similar to a successful idol play or tied vote. If it doesn’t work, well then there’s the added anticipation of wondering if it worked and if it was worth playing. Once a player uses their “shot in the dark,” they can no longer use it again, so it’s a one-shot chance at potentially staying in the game.

Spoiler alert: This next section contains spoilers for ‘Survivor 43.’