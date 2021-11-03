It’s Time for the "New Age" of ‘Survivor’ to Return to Its Roots

After a year-and-a-half hiatus, Survivor fans were both wary and optimistic about the future of our favorite show. The competition series began in 2000 as a simple game of survival, where voting was once so random that some early contestants sent each other home based on whose name came next in the alphabet. Survivor has since morphed into a game of strategy, social prowess, and physical competency.

There are new twists every episode, and physical survival seems to be the last thing contestants are worried about. Some Survivor seasons are better than others, but as a whole, we’re fully in the camp of "old-school" Survivor.

In its first season, Jeff Probst hosted 16 unique castaways who fought to survive the elements while taking on various physical and mental challenges. But after 21 years on the small screen, a great deal has changed about the game.

‘Survivor’ is becoming more about luck than strategy.

The more twists are added into Survivor, the less players have control over the game. Until Season 11, only an immunity necklace guaranteed safety at tribal council, and there was only one way to win it: physical or mental strength. Then, hidden immunity idols came into play, which was a largely exciting twist (to a degree).

Source: CBS

However, after Season 20, which marked the culmination of old-school Survivor, the twists started getting out of hand. Multiple hidden immunity idols, extra votes, idol nullifiers, steal-a-vote advantages, and more were added into the mix. And now, in new-age Survivor, the twists have multiplied exponentially. Fans want to be hopeful about the future of Survivor, but after an episode showed that an immunity challenge can simply be reversed, it's increasingly clear that contestants have little to no control over the game.

This means that Survivor is no longer a game of strategy, but a game of luck. The “Beware Advantages” in Survivor 41 could be more risky than rewarding, depending on when they’re found and who else finds them. Survivor isn’t just a game of who’s searching the hardest. For instance, Tony, the winner of Winners at War, was commended for his work ethic, ability to find idols and advantages, and his strategic prowess.

Source: CBS

But in Survivor 41, it feels like none of that would even matter. If getting to the final three depends so much on luck, then we might as well watch Wheel of Fortune instead. Perhaps producers are following in the footsteps of reality shows like The Bachelor and attempting to sway the results of the game to their most favorable outcome. The strategic gameplay is undercut with luck-based surprises, which minimize the show’s original appeal: unscripted survival in the wilderness amid unprecedented social situations.