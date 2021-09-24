A 'Survivor' Fan's Guide to All the Twists So Far in 'Survivor 41'

We already knew that Survivor 41 would be different from the seasons that came before. Its shorter survival period of only 26 days has been largely criticized, but host and producer Jeff Probst has promised that this season will be the craziest yet. To be fair, he says that every season, but this time we really want to believe him!

One of the main criticisms of Survivor in recent years is that the addition of so many twists risks the show compromising its integrity. But so far in Season 41, it seems like producers have been able to add some wild changes that are all in the service of making it harder for players to outwit, outplay, and outlast each other.

So, what are all the new twists and changes?