‘Survivor’ Season 41 Cast Member Evvie Jagoda Hopes to be the First Non-Binary Person to Win

Evvie is 28 years old and, for 23 years of their life, they “passed as straight” according to their CBS bio. Evvie explains that people have an idea about them that isn’t necessarily true when it comes to their confidence.

“I give off the vibe of someone super confident in my queerness (which I am now), but it wasn't always this way,” they said. “I like to be loud and proud about that, so people know that it's okay to take longer to know yourself.”