The Cast of 'Survivor 41' Will Have Some New Challenges to Face

A new season of Survivor is coming up, and the new cast of competitors has already been announced. It's no surprise that after 40 seasons, the game will be played a bit differently this time around, making it more challenging for the competitors.

The Season 41 cast won't be able to use the previous seasons as a guide this time, as the changes are bound to stir up some trouble between them. Here's what you need to know about Season 41.