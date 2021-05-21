Grab Your Buffs — 'Survivor 41' Is Coming and It's Going to Be Wild

It’s been too long since we got to see 20 castaways duking it out for their survival — over a year to be exact. Rumors have been swirling about if and when Survivor 41 will finally come back to the silver screen, and now it seems we might have the answer. Jeff Probst donned a pandemic hairstyle in the new promo for Survivor 41.

The previous season being Winners at War, the next season has huge shoes to fill. We don’t know too much about the upcoming Survivor 41, but we now know a little more than we did about when it’s coming out. Plus, Jeff subtly confirmed some rumors that have been swirling about potential changes for the 41st season of Survivor .

Since 2020 was an anomaly for TV programming, if we look back at 2019, we can see that the official fall premiere week started on Sept. 23. Based on that logic, it’s probable the premiere for Survivor 41 will be coming out on Wednesday, Sept. 22, so we don’t have too long to wait!

CBS has officially announced that Survivor 41 will be coming out as part of its fall 2021 to 2022 lineup. It’s taking back its Wednesday night slot at 8 p.m. EST as part of its fall programming. CBS didn’t announce the exact date, but we can speculate based on the 2019 fall premiere schedule.

In the first look, Jeff says, “We are super pumped for Survivor 41. It is a brand new game. Fast-paced, super dangerous, very difficult to win, and absolutely entertaining to watch. Fans are gonna love it.” Inside Survivor had previously reported that Survivor 41 will take place over 26 days instead of the usual 39, supposedly because of COVID-19, and the “fast pace” remark seems to confirm this.

In the new trailer, we’re still not introduced to the Survivor 41 cast members, but we do get a look at Jeff Probst’s new haircut. Plus, there have been rumors that Seasons 41 and 42 will be shorter than normal, and the trailer seems to confirm this.

Fans are really excited for ‘Survivor 41’ but are skeptical about the new format.

At this point, Survivor fans are going to be excited about anything that comes out of the franchise, especially the die-hard fans. On the other hand, however, some of us purists are skeptical of some of the upcoming changes. Not only is it likely that Season 41 was filmed over 26 days rather than 39, but sources have claimed that there will also be fewer players. Both of these seem to make it easier to win the million and the title of "Sole Survivor" at the end.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CBS

The season may start with 18 players split up across three tribes, rather than the typical 20 over two tribes, although that’s changed several times throughout the 20 years of Survivor. The other big change? No more themes. Many fans, especially old-school fans, are happy about this one. While some themes drove incredible seasons, like Millennials vs. Gen X, other themes felt forced and unnatural, like White Collar vs. Blue Collar vs. No Collar.