Erika Might Be the Most Important Player in Season 41 of 'Survivor'

When Survivor 41 began, we had no idea who to root for or what to expect. But now that we’re over six episodes in, we’re finally getting to know some of the cast members who laid low at the start of the season. Barely shown in the first few episodes, Erika Casupanan is now a major player as far as the fate of Season 41 of Survivor is concerned.

At the end of Episode 6, Erika faces a major decision. She has the power to reverse the results of the recent immunity challenge, which would give her and the losing team immunity at the next tribal council.

It sounds like a no-brainer. But after six episodes of barely getting to know Erika, viewers have no clue what she’ll do. So, who is Erika in Survivor 41 and what can we expect from her?