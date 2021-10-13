Our Definitive Ranking of Who Is Most Likely to Win 'Survivor 41'By Jamie Lerner
Oct. 13 2021, Published 3:05 p.m. ET
This season of Survivor is doing a lot (maybe too much), but between all the twists and changes, there’s a cast of characters whose entertainment value we can’t deny. While there may not be a clear “villain” of the season, there are several savvy players ready to blindside, lie, and manipulate their way to winning the title of Sole Survivor.
So as we inch closer to the big finale of the long-awaited Survivor 41, many of us are wondering who’s in the best position to win the season. While Survivor aficionados debate which player is the best, here’s our ranking of the Survivor 41 players.
‘Survivor 41’ Player #14 — Naseer
Things aren’t looking too good for our guy Naseer on the Luvu tribe. Once Luvu is forced to go to tribal council, it seems like Naseer will be the first to get unanimously voted out.
‘Survivor 41’ Player #13 — Genie
On the Ua tribe, Genie is clearly at the bottom of the totem pole. She was blindsided in the Episode 3 vote, and her only close ally was voted out. Plus, it doesn’t looking like she’s making any big moves to protect her place in the game.
‘Survivor 41’ Player #12 — Heather
Nothing against Luvu’s Heather… we just have not seen her play at all. She seems like one of those Survivor characters who will only get screen time in the week she's voted out.
‘Survivor 41’ Player #11 — Erika
Like Heather, we have seen very little of Erika so far. Luvu hasn’t yet gone to tribal council, so once they do, we’ll get a much better idea of where Erika stands. But as of now, even though she’s part of the winning tribe, it’s not likely she’ll be a very significant character this season.
‘Survivor 41’ Player #10 — J.D.
Sorry J.D.! The former nerd is lovable and a definite audience fave, but he doesn’t make the *best* decisions. From lying about risking his vote to talking too much, it doesn’t seem likely that people will keep J.D. around for long, but we do expect he’ll make it to the merge, and definitely anticipate he'll be back for another season.
‘Survivor 41’ Player #9 — Tiffany
No one loves Tiffany more than we do. She’s a true “survivor” and is clearly resilient. But when she doesn’t bother gelling with the other players she meets during her Beware Advantage tryst, it’s clear she doesn’t have a long-term game in mind. Plus, if Yase loses another immunity challenge because of her, she could definitely be on the chopping block.
‘Survivor 41’ Player #8 — Sydney
Another Luvu player who we haven’t seen much of yet, Sydney might be entertaining, but she hasn’t made a whole bunch of smart moves. She has no advantages and doesn’t seem to be aligning with the right people.
And as for the people she has sided with? She lied about what went down on her Beware Advantage prisoner’s dilemma to her alliance, so she needs to make some better decisions and better connections to get further in the game.
‘Survivor 41’ Player #7 — Ricard
Ricard is probably the most divisive character on Survivor so far. A lot of die-hard fans are still mad at him for speaking up about “Come on in, guys!” and he doesn’t seem to be getting the most favorable edit. Unliked by a few people on his tribe, the only thing that makes us think he’ll get far is his tight alliance with Shan.
‘Survivor 41’ Player #6 — Danny
Right now, Danny seems to be in a strong position on both the Luvu tribe and in the game at large. But as an ex-NFL player, he’s going to be a major threat going forward. Although he’s strategically smart, his physical prowess will likely intimidate other players into voting him out early on after the merge.
‘Survivor 41’ Player #5 — Xander
Xander has all the marks of a great player. He’s physically, strategically, and socially intelligent, and it’s clear the producers like him a lot (as do many young fans).
The 20-year-old, however, is currently in a tough spot with the Beware Advantage that won’t let him vote. But if that turns into an immunity idol, he’ll have a ton more power in the game, and will be in a good position to get to the final three.
‘Survivor 41’ Player #4 — Liana
Liana is clearly a strong player, both mentally and physically, and she is always thinking a couple of steps ahead. Although it seems she’s easily swayed by her alliance, we can tell that she’s just waiting until the right time to make her big game-winning move… if she gets that far.
‘Survivor 41’ Player #3 — Shan
Shan is definitely in a powerful position in the Ua tribe, and is a favorite to win by many. Her trustworthy presence and ability to manipulate players while emotionally bonding with them puts her in a great spot.
Plus, her knowledge of the other players’ advantages gives her strategic intel on who to vote out. On the other hand, keeping J.D. over Brad could have been a mistake… we’ll have to see how that plays out.
‘Survivor 41’ Player #2 — Deshawn
Like Shan, Deshawn is a leader in the Luvu tribe. The other members of Luvu clearly place a lot of stock in him, and with Danny as a shield and reliable ally, he can ensure that Deshawn goes far in the game. Plus, his strategic game and prisoner’s dilemma alliance with Evvie puts him in a great spot for the merge, along with his knowledge of other players’ advantages.
‘Survivor 41’ Player #1 — Evvie
Our favorite to win Survivor 41 is Evvie — and if they do win, they’ll be the first gender-queer player to win the game. Evvie is clearly in control of their tribe and alliance, and although they had to blindside Xander, he now has no choice but to defer to Evvie and try to get back in their corner.
Evvie may not be the physically strongest player, but strategically and socially, they know what they’re doing — and their lack of physical strength will make them less of a threat once it's time for the merge.
So that’s our official ranking as of Episode 3 of Survivor 41… Of course, Survivor is always changing, so every episode could flip this ranking on its head in a major blindside.
Tune into Survivor 41 Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.