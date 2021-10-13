Our Definitive Ranking of Who Is Most Likely to Win 'Survivor 41'

Another Luvu player who we haven’t seen much of yet, Sydney might be entertaining, but she hasn’t made a whole bunch of smart moves. She has no advantages and doesn’t seem to be aligning with the right people.

And as for the people she has sided with? She lied about what went down on her Beware Advantage prisoner’s dilemma to her alliance, so she needs to make some better decisions and better connections to get further in the game.