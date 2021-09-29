Is 'Survivor' Castaway Ricard Foyé Married? Meet His Husband, Andy Grier Foyé

The castaways have reached the competition and have settled into their respective tribes. Given that the tribe is smaller than in previous seasons, "UA" tribe member Ricard Foyé is up for the challenge.

After a year packed with trials and tribulations, everyone's favorite reality competition series, Survivor , is back on the small screen. With a set of new dangerous and exciting challenges ahead, this might be the most fast-paced season yet.

In the season premiere , Ricard received a lot of screentime. As a result, he'll likely be around for quite a while. However, the longer he is a part of the competition, the longer he is away from his husband and two children. Though it may be difficult at times, we think they are Ricard's motivation to make it to the end and win the $1 million prize.

In past seasons, he noticed, "The ability to show kindness, but also not take certain attacks and situations seriously feels like most players' downfall. They succumb to the emotions and get voted out."

According to his official Survivor bio, Ricard Foyé is a 31-year-old flight attendant from Lynnwood, WA. He describes himself as a "hopeful, positive, and funny" guy who believes his observant and loyal nature will help him win Survivor.

Ricard considers his husband Andy his hero. In his Survivor bio, he says, "He has navigated through life after many setbacks, struggles, and the tragic loss of a parent in a car accident. Andy focused on putting his physical comfort behind his and my desire for our family to grow and carried our children as a transgender man. I cannot think of a better human."

Ricard Foyé is married to Andy Grier Foyé , whose pronouns are he/they. Based on an Instagram photo shared to Ricard's account , it appears the two might've gotten married in 2016, though it is not confirmed.

Ricard's husband Andy carried and gave birth to their two children, Aurelia and Lucia.

Like the amazing person he is, Ricard shares his appreciation for his husband Andy all the time. In a recent Instagram post, Ricard shared that because of Andy's dedication to growing and birthing their children, he got a new tattoo. "Andy is also a seahorse dad. He is trans and carried our little loves, Aurelia and Lucia," he wrote. "Ya see, the male seahorse carries and gives birth to their babies so, it’s kind of precious. So his 'push present' was always going to be a seahorse tattoo."

Ricard continued, "I’ve designed I think three or four of his tattoos but this one meant the most to him, so I knew it had to be perfect, even if I was frustrated with how much he rushed me on it." He later described the tattoo, writing, "So here it is. The artist definitely upped it and made it so much more amazing than my draft but it’s perfect, like my little family. There are three lines that go through the seahorse. Two that end with willow. My favorite tree and a tree that represents life and joy."

Ricard also revealed the couple suffered a miscarriage in the past. They honored that child with a line going through the seahorse. "And one that goes through where the seahorses heart is, near their head that ends with cypress, which represents mourning and loss, in honor of our third little one who never meant to be here with us."