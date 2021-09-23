Will ‘Survivor’ Season 41 Be on Paramount Plus? Here’s How to Watch the Latest Season

With so many streaming options, more and more people are choosing to go without cable. It’s been amazing being able to find anything to watch. But on the flipside, sometimes it’s confusing on which platform is streaming the show we want to watch. If you’re wondering if Survivor Season 41 will be on Paramount Plus , we’ve got answers.

Will ‘Survivor’ Season 41 be on Paramount Plus?

The hit reality competition show Survivor is returning to the small screen after a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which made filming and traveling nearly impossible. Survivor 41 is set to begin on Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. EST, and the first episode is a two-hour premiere to get fans excited and to introduce the unique cast of this season’s competitors. The show is still with the CBS network and can be viewed on traditional cable.

Source: CBS

Article continues below advertisement

However, if you’ve cut the cord and rely on streaming services to be able to pick-and-choose what to watch when you want to watch it, there are a few services offering the popular and long-running reality show. This includes CBS’s own streaming platform Paramount Plus (formally known as CBS All Access). Subscribers to the platform will get access to every episode of Survivor, ever, on-demand. This includes Survivor 41.

Customers who have the free version of the streaming platform will not be able to watch the show live. Instead, each episode will be viewable the following day (so Thursdays). This isn’t a big deal to people who don’t have to worry about spoilers. Or those who don’t have space in their schedule to catch the episodes.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CBS

If you don’t want spoilers and prefer to watch the Survivor live or as close to real-time as possible, Paramount Plus does allow for those options. Customers paying the monthly $9.99 fee for its Premium Plan will open the livestream of the local CBS station, granting access to Survivor, too.

Article continues below advertisement

For anyone who doesn’t yet have a subscription to Paramount Plus, the platform also offers a seven-day free trial to new subscribers. So, there’s an opportunity to see what else it has to offer before signing up for the full service.

There are other options to watch the new season of the series, too. Hulu and Hulu with Live TV both have options available to stream the episodes (and new customers are also offered a seven-day free trial). CBS channels can also be viewed through YouTube TV as well.

Article continues below advertisement