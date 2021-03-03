Paramount Plus Gives Users a Range of Payment Options

The latest streaming platform Paramount Plus is ready to premiere and join its predecessors on the internet on March 4, and we already know the platform has an impressive lineup. Not only will there be a bunch of cartoons like the classic SpongeBob Squarepants, but it's also going to house reboots for shows like The Rugrats and Frasier. Not to mention that fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender and Legend of Korra will look forward to an expanded universe called Avatar Studios.

But if you're going to add Paramount Plus to your ever-growing list of subscriptions, you should know how much it's going to cost. Luckily, the platform gives you a number of different payment options that range in price. With this, you can choose which price point works for you and even get your first week free.

How much is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus gives users two payment options: limited commercials or commercial-free. For the option with limited commercials, you can pay $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. With no commercials, you pay $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Both options give you one week free, but the commercial-free option also lets you download and play videos offline. If you choose to buy an annual plan, you save 15 percent off of the price you'd pay per year with a monthly plan.

Before Paramount Plus officially launches, there's still an opportunity to get a big discount. You can get 50 percent off the price if you sign up before March 4. If you choose this option, you have to choose an annual plan and it looks like the 15 percent price difference between the two plans is still available with this option. Plus, you still get the first week free. You won't be charged at all as long as you cancel the plan before the free trial ends.

For the discount, use the code 'PARAMOUNTPLUS' at checkout, but it should automatically show up as long as you purchase Paramount Plus before it launches. Students also get 25 percent off of Paramount Plus with limited commercials. To use this, there's a special sign-up where students have to use their student email and specify what school they attend. Then, add a payment method and you're done. But you can't get both the 50 and 25 percent off at once.

