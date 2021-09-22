'Survivor 41’ Contestant Liana Wallace Is Here to Prove Just How Strong Women of Color Are

On Sept. 22, Survivor kicked off Season 41 on CBS. If you watched the live premiere of Survivor 41 (as it's been dubbed) or streamed it on Paramount + , you may already be familiar with the new challenges this season's 18 contestants will face as they travel to the islands of Fiji for a very un-relaxing and extremely grueling vacation (if you can even call it that!).

Throughout the competition, their mental and physical strength will be put to the test through a variety of intense and over-the-top obstacles. Who will conquer and take home the title of Sole Survivor? Stay tuned.

But in the meantime, let’s talk about the contestants. In particular, one strong, fierce, and rather young islander has already caught our eye: Liana Wallace.