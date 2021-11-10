'Survivor' Season 41 Player Deshawn Radden Is On His Way to Becoming a Doctor

When Jeff Probst said that Season 41 of Survivor would mark the beginning of a new era in the Sept. 22 premiere, he certainly wasn't lying. The 39-day format was shortened to 26 days, the contestants were only given minimal supplies, and there have been more advantages, twists, and idols than longtime fans have ever seen before.

It's truly anyone's game at this point in the season, but there are a few competitors who fans are rooting for. While Shan Smith appears to be getting the winner's edit, and Xander Hastings won many over when he made a fake idol to throw Liana Wallace off, there are other players who may prove to be under-the-radar silent killers.

Before the merge, Deshawn Radden was one of the players on the ever-strong Luvu tribe, who never had to go to tribal council. He formed an alliance with former NFL player Danny McCray, and the two united with Liana and Shan after the merge.

Though several players did write Deshawn's name down during the Nov. 3 tribal council, the medical school student could have what it takes to get to the end.