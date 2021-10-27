Shan Smith Is a Frontrunner to Win 'Survivor' and No One Is Upset About It... Yet

Season 41 of Survivor brings a lot of new twists (maybe too many for some fans), but on the bright side, its cast is one of the best casts of newcomers in years. Perhaps the pandemic gave production enough time to really sift through applications and pick an incredible group of people. Regardless, there’s one cast member who even stands out above all the rest: Shantel Smith .

Shantel, or “Shan” as she’s more often referred to, is a clear frontrunner for the title of Sole Survivor. She’s already made some crazy moves on the Ua tribe, including blindsiding one of her early allies, JD, after convincing him to hand over his “extra vote advantage” as a sign of “trust.”

Many fans have noticed that she’s getting a “winner’s edit,” either to trick viewers or because she is just the best to watch. So who is the real Shan?