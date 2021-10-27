There Are Lots of Theories About the Merge Twist in 'Survivor 41'

Every episode of Survivor 41 has been bringing in more twists than we even knew were possible. So far, we’ve seen new advantages, plenty of “risks” that don’t pay off, and a fair amount of blindsides. As the game develops, we’re starting to get a sense of who’s going to come out on top, and who will make the dumb moves that get them sent home (*cough* JD *cough*).

However, previews for Episode 6 of Survivor show that there may or may not be a merge. What does this mean? Any number of things could happen, but according to the players, viewers can expect the unexpected. So is there going to be a merge at all in Survivor 41 , or is something else going on?

The promo for Episode 6 of Survivor 41 shows players discussing the new twist. Frontrunner Evvie explains, “There has never been anything like this.” “Oh my God!” we hear from Erika. “It kind of busts the possibilities wide open,” Deshawn chimes in.

The promo for Episode 6 of Survivor 41 includes the iconic Jeff Probst line, “Drop your buffs!” But “Drop your buffs!” doesn’t always mean a merge is impending. Past Survivor seasons have often featured a tribe swap — a brilliant way to mix the tribes and alliances, so that one tribe isn’t just picking the other off one by one.

It appears that there is a merge in ‘Survivor 41,’ but with a major twist.

The episode summary for Episode 6 of Survivor 41 reads, “Now that the three tribes have merged, their alliances are tested; there's a new twist when it comes to the merge.” So, we have it on pretty good authority that a merge does take place. However, fans are speculating what the twist could be. Some think it’s possible the tribes merge and live together, but still compete as tribes.

Article continues below advertisement

The main theories are inspired by past seasons of Survivor. Similar to a Survivor Australia twist, posits one Redditor, the merge in Survivor 41 could actually result in two teams of five, chosen by a rock draw. Whichever team wins will have immunity at the merged tribal council, but wait, there’s another twist! The two players who are left out of the “two teams” are sent to make a decision.

Source: CBS

Article continues below advertisement

According to the Reddit post, the players will have the option to “turn back time,” which basically means to reverse the challenge results and give the losing team immunity. This is a bit of a convoluted theory, but if it’s true, we can imagine a lot of fans will be angry.

On the other hand, some fans theorize that the twist at the Survivor 41 “merge” will be similar to the Survivor South Africa “Tied Destinies” twist. In that twist, players were paired off based on a rock draw, and their fates in the game were tied together. Basically, if one player plays an advantage, it applies to both of them. On the flip side, if one of them gets voted out, then they’re both eliminated.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CBS