Jeff Probst Says 'Survivor 41' Is Heading to Fiji to Film Its New Season

After two decades of continual filming, Survivor went off the air in 2020 for the same reason many other programs initially did: COVID-19. The highly-acclaimed competition show has developed a cult-like following over the years, yet the hurdles of the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible for CBS to keep filming uninterrupted.

Thankfully, it seems as though host Jeff Probst and his crew have finally figured out a way for the ambitious production to come to fruition despite the adverse circumstances. So, when will Survivor return in 2021? Here's what we know so far.

When will 'Survivor' return in 2021? The show just went back into production.

Although news of production on Survivor ramping up again is reassuring, fans may still have a little bit of a wait before new episodes air. The original air date of March 2020 was understandably pushed back several times as the coronavirus pandemic developed, but the finish line is seemingly finally near. With the show now tentatively set to air in September 2021, the wait for new episodes is almost over.

Jeff detailed his excitement for the next season of Survivor in an Instagram video. There, he explained, "Fiji has invited us back to their beautiful country to shoot season 41. We have all of our COVID protocols in place so that everybody in Fiji will remain safe, all of our crew will be safe and of course, our players will be safe."

Article continues below advertisement

He continued to double down on his excitement for the new season by comparing it to the difficult year 2020 was for many. "I can’t remember a time when I’ve been this pumped to shoot Survivor. The past year has reminded me and I hope it’s reminded you that you got to live your life like it’s one big great adventure and Survivor fulfills that so I am thrilled to say I will see you on the island for Survivor 41. Let’s do it," the host added enthusiastically.