Jeff Probst dated a 'Survivor' contestant.

After four years of dating, Jeff and Julie broke up in 2008. Neither of them clarified why but they have both moved on to new relationships.

In 2011, Jeff married Lisa Ann Russell. She's a former model and actress who has had roles on shows like Saved by the Bell: The College Years and Sinbad: The Battle of the Dark Knights. The two met at a holiday party. Jeff doesn't have biological children, but he is a stepdad to Lisa Ann's kids, Michael and Ava.