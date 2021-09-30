What Happened to Jeff Probst's Voice During 'Survivor' Season 41?

Though Survivor has been on the air with host Jeff Probst since 2001, the format has continued to evolve over the years — and Season 41 is far different from all of the rest. During the first episode of the season, which aired on Sept. 22 after a long COVID-related hiatus, Jeff officially retired his longtime catchphrase, "Come on in, guys," viewers learned about the "game within a game" concept, and the players found out that the compressed 26-day schedule meant that things would get intense mentally and physically rather quickly.

As Jeff himself said, the contestants and the viewers should "drop the 4, keep the 1" when thinking about how the newest season should be played.

The 59-year-old has gotten so involved in the game that viewers noticed his voice sounded particularly raspy and hoarse on the Sept. 29 episode. Is the host sick, or did he lose his voice from yelling during the challenges? Here's what we know.