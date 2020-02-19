We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Everyone's Favorite 'Survivor,' Rob Mariano, Is Back Again

Infamous and legendary player Rob Mariano is back on Season 40 of Survivor along with 19 other past champions of the reality competition game.

After competing on Survivor a total of four times, appearing once as a mentor, and winning the title on his last try, “Boston Rob” cemented himself in the history of the game as one of its strongest players. Jeff Probst even called Rob's last game “the most perfect game of Survivor ever,” after he won Season 22’s Survivor: Redemption Island.