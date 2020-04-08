Dee and Rogan's Past on 'The Challenge' Has a Pretty Straightforward Timeline

Needless to say, it doesn't look like Dee and Rogan got together after Total Madness finished filming. There is the chance that they hook up this season, if only because they are both there and old habits die hard. But according to Dee’s Instagram , she is living her best life with other former Challenge co-stars.

Dee and Rogan already struck out once, and literally no one needs a repeat of their non-relationship on Total Madness. If things don't work out with Rogan and Jenn this season and he tries to worm his way back into Dee’s bed, let’s just hope she can find it in herself to turn him away for good this time.

Watch The Challenge on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.