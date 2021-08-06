Luke Bryan's Siblings Both Passed Away and He's Now Raising His Sister's Kids

Siblings are the first friends you make in life. And while you count on your siblings to be around through the growing pains, sometimes things don't work out that way. It’s true that normal people are able to grieve in private, but celebrities are often not given that option as the spotlight brightens through troubling times.

Country music sensation Luke Bryan knows the pain of both sides very well. After being open about the loss of his siblings, fans found themselves connecting with his music even more. While inquiring about how someone died can seem a bit invasive, fans can’t help but wonder exactly how Luke’s siblings passed away. Read on to find out about the tragic events.

Luke Bryan has been candid about his late brother and sister.

There is no rulebook to navigating grief. Some days you can function, while other days the sadness takes over. As a result, it can be hard to speak about something so tragic.

In 2013, Luke decided to speak with People candidly about his family's tragedy. And the news left fans sending Luke's family endless support.

Source: Getty Images Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline.

The “Country Girl” singer shared that he experienced his first tragic loss at 19, shortly before he was set to move from his native Georgia to Nashville. Luke’s older brother — Chris Bryan — tragically passed away in 1996 after a car accident at age 26.

“I was never convinced I’d get back to Nashville, but I didn’t spend time on should I go or should I not?” Bryan told the outlet. “It was just not going. Your mother had just lost a child. At that point, her youngest son was not going to leave the house. Chris’s death made me a little more mature.”

